KAR Auction Services (KAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KAR. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Gabelli lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $629,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 59,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $3,736,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,834. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

