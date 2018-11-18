Kathy Yi Sells 5,000 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathy Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $69,850.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 43,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

