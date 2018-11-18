KB Home (KBH) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.05.

KB Home stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,667. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.6% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

