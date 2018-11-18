Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 1,583.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,361 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Kearny Financial worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,303,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $98,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,325 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,321,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 488,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,237,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

