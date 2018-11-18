Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Stake Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Kelly Services worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,342,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after buying an additional 289,379 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kelly Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,177,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $22.61 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

