Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Shares Up 1.4%

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.98. 63,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,024,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KERX. Raymond James lowered Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Keryx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/keryx-biopharmaceuticals-kerx-shares-up-1-4.html.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.