KEY (KEY) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One KEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KEY has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. KEY has a market cap of $0.00 and $42,670.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00140336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00218343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.09856197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009731 BTC.

KEY Token Profile

KEY launched on October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. KEY’s official website is www.bihu.com. KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey.

Buying and Selling KEY

KEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

