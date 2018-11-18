Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 181.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 92.3% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

CAT opened at $129.96 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/keybank-national-association-oh-decreases-position-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.