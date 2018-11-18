Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,539 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $39,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 362.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $172.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $126.40 and a 12 month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

In related news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

