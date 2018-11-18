Kimball International (KBAL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of KBAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 59,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,290. The stock has a market cap of $587.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.29. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.12 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 4.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth about $7,722,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,088,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 268,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,455,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 351.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 293,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 49,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

