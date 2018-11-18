Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Position Trimmed by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $173,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $283.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

