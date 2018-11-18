KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

