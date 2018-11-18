Kingspan Group plc (KGP) Insider Geoff P. Doherty Sells 13,798 Shares

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) insider Geoff P. Doherty sold 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,234 ($55.32), for a total value of £584,207.32 ($763,370.34).

LON KGP opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Friday. Kingspan Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 27.72 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.74 ($0.52).

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Access Floors, Environmental, and Light & Air.

