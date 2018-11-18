KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.15

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

