KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR (KURRY) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KURRY stock remained flat at $$44.70 during trading hours on Friday. 99 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.39. KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

