Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) Receives GBX 644.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 644.11 ($8.42).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 590 ($7.71). The stock had a trading volume of 700,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

