Landec Co. (LNDC) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Landec worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Landec by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Landec by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 174,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

