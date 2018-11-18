Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the lowest is $15.08 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $67.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.13 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.46 million to $92.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $239,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $111,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,148.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,848 shares of company stock worth $572,082. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% in the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.15%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

