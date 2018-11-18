Lazaruscoin (LAZ) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Lazaruscoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lazaruscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Lazaruscoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00082228 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Profile

Lazaruscoin (CRYPTO:LAZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. The official website for Lazaruscoin is lazaruscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lazaruscoin

Lazaruscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lazaruscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lazaruscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

