Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,791. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) CEO Buys $53,000.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/lazydays-holdings-inc-lazy-ceo-buys-53000-00-in-stock.html.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.