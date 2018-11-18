Leagold Mining (LMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.60 at Cormark

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 230.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Leagold Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Leagold Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Leagold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

Get Leagold Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE LMC opened at C$1.39 on Friday. Leagold Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.