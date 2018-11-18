Leerink Swann Upgrades Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) to Outperform

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.17) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $11.06 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.44% and a negative net margin of 440.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $40,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 240,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.