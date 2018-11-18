LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $533,309.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,118,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,277,984.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,462. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/lemaitre-vascular-inc-lmat-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-19th.html.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.