Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Receives $329.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of TREE traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $236.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $404.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. Lendingtree had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 559,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 181,491 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,231,000 after buying an additional 180,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after buying an additional 172,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 353,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,511,000 after buying an additional 161,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 461,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,285,000 after buying an additional 160,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

