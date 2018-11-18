Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 93,178 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,862,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,178 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $399,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.50 and a beta of 0.76. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

