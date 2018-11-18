Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) Insider Buys $19,440.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) insider Maureen K. Usifer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 106,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,154. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-asg-insider-buys-19440-00-in-stock.html.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

There is no company description available for Liberty All-Star Growth.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.