Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) Insider Buys $19,440.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) insider Maureen K. Usifer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ASG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 106,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,154. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
There is no company description available for Liberty All-Star Growth.
