Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS Cayman LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 710,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 125,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 458,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

