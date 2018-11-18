Liberum Capital Lowers Bodycote (BOY) to Hold

Liberum Capital cut shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

BOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Bodycote to a sell rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,008.21 ($13.17).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Thursday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 728.50 ($9.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris acquired 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £99,982.60 ($130,644.98). Also, insider Anne Quinn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £80,400 ($105,056.84).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

