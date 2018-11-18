Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of LGND traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 510,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $126.50 and a 1 year high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $903,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at $22,059,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $4,951,140.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,422 shares of company stock valued at $19,791,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 927,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,026,000 after purchasing an additional 230,725 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

