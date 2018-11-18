LightChain (LIGHT) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One LightChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. LightChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $534,846.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LightChain has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00142312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00224038 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.80 or 0.10326221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009899 BTC.

LightChain Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne. LightChain’s official website is www.lightchain.one.

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx.

