Lighting Science Group (LSCG) and Energy Focus (EFOI) Head-To-Head Review

Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lighting Science Group and Energy Focus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lighting Science Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Focus 0 3 1 0 2.25

Energy Focus has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 236.56%. Given Energy Focus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Lighting Science Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lighting Science Group and Energy Focus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lighting Science Group $52.70 million 0.04 -$15.59 million N/A N/A Energy Focus $19.85 million 0.60 -$11.26 million ($0.79) -1.25

Energy Focus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lighting Science Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lighting Science Group and Energy Focus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A Energy Focus -40.43% -46.56% -37.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 91.4% of Lighting Science Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Energy Focus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lighting Science Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Focus has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lighting Science Group beats Energy Focus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source. The company also provides biological lighting products, which include Good Night and Good Day circadian replacement lamps, VividGro grow light product, MyNature Coastal lamps and outdoor luminaires, and MyNature Grow lighting lamps and high bay luminaires. It serves Residential and office, Retail and hospitality, Government-owned and private infrastructure, and School and university markets through branded and co-branded private label programs, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Lighting Science Group Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

