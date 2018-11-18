Limbach (LMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) will announce its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

LMB opened at $6.05 on Friday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

