Lincoln National (LNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, ” Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, Annuities and Group Protection business. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. However, increased expense, driven by investment in technology, will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause for concern. Shares of the company have lost value in a year's time but have fared better than the industry. Lincoln National’s earnings of $2.34 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8% and grew 15.3% year over year, mainly led by double-digit earnings growth across all business lines as well as strategic investments such as Liberty acquisition. Earnings were also supported by the company’s operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.85.

LNC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.02. 2,053,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,274. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

