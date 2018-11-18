Liquidity Network Market Capitalization Achieves $6.72 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002864 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $646,759.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00141867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00218100 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.09968002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,134,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

