Lisa Banner Sells 1,326 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $44,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,821.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.18. 176,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,089. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,948.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

