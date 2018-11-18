Lisk Price Tops $2.20 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $247.47 million and $4.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00039144 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit, Cryptopia and Coinroom.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00055625 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00027176 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00060695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00025344 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 127,453,633 coins and its circulating supply is 112,284,555 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Livecoin, YoBit, COSS, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Poloniex, Coindeal, BitBay, Bitbns, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates, Bittrex, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

