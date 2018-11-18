Loblaw Companies’ (LBLCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBLCF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

