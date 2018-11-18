Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 61,288 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 932.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of Raven Industries worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $44.06 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-acquires-61288-shares-of-raven-industries-inc-ravn.html.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.