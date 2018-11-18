Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 299,153 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,153 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $53.74 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

