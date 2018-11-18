Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOW opened at $93.25 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

