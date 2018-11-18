Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOXO. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of LOXO opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. Loxo Oncology has a one year low of $71.45 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $851,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $851,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $11,618,850. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOXO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 90.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 32.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

