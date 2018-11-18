LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,896,169 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 261.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,896,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.87% of Brixmor Property Group worth $45,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,807,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,324 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,166,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,017,000 after purchasing an additional 722,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,642,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,065,000 after purchasing an additional 360,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,139,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,469 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

BRX stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

