Lympo Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HADAX and Fatbtc. Lympo has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00142594 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00223467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $576.65 or 0.10352481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,347,989 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Gate.io, HADAX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

