MagicCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $219,611.00 (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. One MagicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MagicCoin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagicCoin has a market capitalization of $219,611.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000119 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000131 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MagicCoin Profile

MAGE is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,271,312 coins and its circulating supply is 7,521,312 coins. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio. MagicCoin’s official website is magiccoin.io.

MagicCoin Coin Trading

MagicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

