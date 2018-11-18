MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of MAM Software Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MAM Software Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of MAMS opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MAM Software Group has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MAM Software Group by 345.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MAM Software Group in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in MAM Software Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in MAM Software Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 805,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

