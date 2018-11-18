Manchester United (MANU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MANU. Bank of America increased their price objective on Manchester United from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Manchester United to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

MANU stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a P/E ratio of 160.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $175.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Manchester United by 34,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Manchester United by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,650,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,628,000 after buying an additional 2,547,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.