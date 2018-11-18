Mark Pruzanski Sells 50,000 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,550,342.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -1.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $133.74.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).
