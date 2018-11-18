Mark Pruzanski Sells 50,000 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,550,342.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -1.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $133.74.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mark Pruzanski Sells 50,000 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/mark-pruzanski-sells-50000-shares-of-intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-icpt-stock.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.