Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Receives $135.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $158.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.73 per share, for a total transaction of $460,380.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,330.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 2,355 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.22 per share, with a total value of $191,273.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,135,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.61. 768,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,091. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

