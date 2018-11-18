MARUBENI CORP/ADR (MARUY) and L.B. Foster (FSTR) Critical Survey

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) and L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MARUBENI CORP/ADR and L.B. Foster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARUBENI CORP/ADR 3.14% 12.93% 3.53% L.B. Foster 1.35% 8.70% 3.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of L.B. Foster shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of L.B. Foster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L.B. Foster has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MARUBENI CORP/ADR and L.B. Foster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARUBENI CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A L.B. Foster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MARUBENI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. L.B. Foster does not pay a dividend. L.B. Foster has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MARUBENI CORP/ADR and L.B. Foster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARUBENI CORP/ADR $68.09 billion 0.20 $1.90 billion N/A N/A L.B. Foster $536.38 million 0.41 $4.11 million N/A N/A

MARUBENI CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials. It provides ICT, logistics, healthcare, insurance, finance, and real estate services; agri-input, subcontracting, agriculture and other technical, crop protection product formulation, and fertilizer raw materials; petrochemicals and plastics, salt and chlor-alkali products, life science products; electronic components, inorganic mineral resources and chemicals, and fertilizer materials; and wood chips and biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, and building and construction materials. In addition, the company produces LNG; explores for, develops, produces, distributes, and sells oil and gas; produces and trades in uranium; sells equipment for nuclear power plants; trades in steel products and leases steel construction materials; develops iron ore, coal, and copper mines; smelts and refines aluminum; and trades in iron ore, coal, ferroalloy, and ferrous raw materials, as well as on-ferrous metals, ingots, and related products. Further, it undertakes power projects and water business; offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plants; invests in oil and gas, and transportation infrastructure projects; and provides EPC, operation, and maintenance services for railway systems. Additionally, the company owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; trades in and leases automotive products; and sells, services, and finances construction and industrial machinery. The company has strategic partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.; and Qatar Petroleum. Marubeni Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection products, rail anchors and spikes, wayside data collection and management systems, epoxy and nylon-encapsulated insulated rail joints, and track fasteners; and engineered concrete railroad ties. The company's Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment provides pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides solutions for metering and injection systems for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and inspection and tubular integrity management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, industrial water well, and irrigation markets. In addition, the company offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. It markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

