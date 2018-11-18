Masco Corp (MAS) Receives $42.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Masco stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. 4,179,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,579.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,769 shares of company stock worth $7,306,140 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 157,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Masco by 150.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 27.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Masco by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

